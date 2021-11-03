KL-lites, get ready to party and dine out at Tiffin At The Yard from today

Grab Jojo's by Joloko's barracuda sandwich to go at Tiffin At The Yard – Pictures courtesy of Tiffin At The Yard

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 – Shake off those pandemic blues as Tiffin At The Yard (formerly known as Tiffin Food Court) opens today.

The urban food court will feature a total of 15 different culinary experiences under one roof to tempt your jaded palates. You can also quench your thirst at a variety of cocktail, wine and beer bars.

Previously a pop-up, Tiffin At The Yard is now a permanent feature whereby vendors will rotate. You can also look forward to artisanal food markets, wellness weekends, pop-up dinners and even theme evenings.

It will be housed at the vast 22,000 square feet Sentul Depot, a heritage building, making it photo worthy for your social media.

Expect music, drinks and a curated art experience at the BEYOND Lounge. You can also look forward to changing art installations by local artists like Sputnik Forest and The Tottie Object.

Alta Burger will feature juicy bites paired with natural wines

Foodies can try out Subang Jaya Stretch Eatery's Neapolitan-style and thin crust wood fired pizzas or tuck into burgers and doughnuts with a glass of natural wine from Alta Cafe.

Deadset Arvo by chef Joeri Timmermans will serve their unique dishes such as fried chicken with caviar

Or take a "trip" to Europe with Spanish paella from Olivia Deli or graze on rustic Portuguese food from Casa Lisboa. Jojo's by Joloko will also be serving Afro-Caribbean sandwiches while Deadset Arvo by chef Joeri Timmermans will offer up some unique dishes.

The Bao Guys can fix your bao needs with their fluffy buns and unusual fillings

The Bao Guys will also be on hand to serve you fluffy baos with various fun fillings.

Sala will collaborate with Idan of Hijau and Colombian chef Sandra Morgan to debut a new plant based menu

If you love seafood, there will be oyster nights and weekends organised by Southern Rock Seafood. For those on a vegan diet, you can look forward to Herbivore, a new three-way collaboration concept from Fauzi Hussein of Sala, Idan of Hijau and Colombian chef Sandra Morgan.

Chef Liang formerly from Subang Jaya's Whup Whup will debut his twist on Malaysian classics under his new concept Red Red Botak Head – Picture courtesy of Red Red Botak Head's Facebook page

Debuting at Tiffin At The Yard will be a new modern Chinese food concept called Sesame Street from Small Shifting Space. Superfine will also unveil their fusion Asian Mexican tacos. Chef Liang, formerly from Subang Jaya's Whup Whup, will also be giving us his twist on Malaysian classics under his Red Red Botak Head concept.

You can cool down with boozy ice cream from Licky Chan

Cool down with boozy liquor laced ice cream from Licky Chan as you nibble on baklavas from Leens Middle East Kitchen who will also be serving shawarma.

No night out is complete without some liquid courage and you get to quench your thirst at the Wine Bar or the Tiger Beer Bar. If cocktails are your thing, various local bartenders will be on rotation.

Think cocktails crafted by Dissolved Solids' Tracia Chan and Jack Lai featuring the flavours of pandan sponge cake and grapefruit laksa. Soma Cocktail Bar's Jason Julian will also be shaking up some interesting local inspired cocktails like teh ais limau with Earl Grey gin.

Little People will be offering a selection of their pastries

On Saturday and Sunday, you can pop over for brunch from 10am onwards. Wake up with java from Kopenhagen Coffee while you nibble on bakes from Universal Bakehouse and a selection of pastries from Little People.

Ditch your cash too as Tiffin At The Yard is all about cashless transactions via debit and credit cards plus major e-wallet companies. For the opening weekend (which starts from today), Tiffin At The Yard will start from 7pm to 12am. Their usual hours will be 5pm to 12am (Thursday and Friday) and 10am to 12am (Saturday and Sunday). Kitchens will close at 10.30pm.

Tiffin At The Yard, Sentul Depot, Sentul West, Kuala Lumpur. For more details, visit www.tiffin.my or follow them on Instagram: @tiffineats and Facebook: @tiffinevent