Juice from cacao fruit may be the hot new health drink ;

Juice from cacao fruit is the latest from the world of chocolate. — Picture by Barry Callebaut via ETX Studio

NEW YORK, Oct 27 — Did you know that chocolate is not only enjoyed in the form of tablets or bars? Of course it can also be sipped as hot chocolate but have you ever heard of chocolate juice? Swiss cocoa giant Barry Callebaut has launched a drink based on its signature ingredient. And this is probably just the beginning of a new approach to chocolate.

The fruit of the cacao tree is not only eaten once transformed into chocolate, it can also be sipped in liquid form. The pod, the famous thick envelope in which cacao beans are found — still white at this stage, contains a mucilaginous white pulp. An ingredient rich in fiber and vitamins that can be used as a cocktail to give the body a boost. Cultures in Central America have been drinking this elixir for a long time...

And contrary to what you might imagine, the nectar does not taste of cocoa, but of fresh fruit. Reminiscent of litchi, lemon, exotic fruits is how the chocolate makers of Monsieur Txokola describe their cocoa juice. The brand based in the French Basque Country launched its recipe less than a year ago. A small bottle, available for sale on the online store of the brand, retails for €4 (about 20).

And in Switzerland, the trend has not gone unnoticed! Cacaofruit juice is becoming a taste (and commercial) phenomenon that should not be ignored. Touted as a natural antidepressant, an antioxidant, source of magnesium... The many virtues of cocoa have been known for decades. The Barry Callebaut group has decided to surf on the well-being trend to promote the benefits of its new product: Cacaofruit juice. A few days ago, the Swiss giant unveiled Elix, a so-called functional beverage, whose manufacturing process preserves the nutrients of the cocoa fruit. The group is counting on the wealth of flavonoids in its new formulation to win over consumers looking for a cocoa drink that does them good. This is the first time Barry Callebaut enters the so-called nutriceuticals market. The brand is banking on the ability of its new product to boost blood circulation. More than 15 years of research and development were necessary to develop Elix, which may also interest consumers for its magnesium, iron and potassium content.

Meanwhile Swiss brand Koa decided to work with farmers in Ghana by exploiting the raw material of the pod to the maximum and ultimately producing a juice from the ingredient. The company has teamed up with prestigious Swiss producer of fine chocolates Felchlin, to distribute its drink. It can also be found in Japan, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Germany. Felchlin has even transformed the cacaofruit juice into... ice tea!

In the future, the mucilaginous white pulp could even become a feature of the latest recipes to trend on Instagram ... Chocolate brand Valrhona won the innovation prize at the last Sirha World Hospitality and Food Service event for its “Oabika,” a cocoa fruit juice concentrate available to chefs for their chocolate creations. Stay tuned. — ETX Studio