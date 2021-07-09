What to drink when you want a bit of a change from an Aperol spritz

Prosecco sales performed relatively strongly in 2020, despite the pandemic. — AFP pic

ROME, July 9 ― Thanks to the massive popularity of the Aperol spritz cocktail, many aperitif enthusiasts are now well acquainted with Prosecco, making the Italian bubbly a go-to drink on various occasions, casual or otherwise. Prosecco can be enjoyed alone or in a cocktail, well chilled. We take a look at three bottles for summer events when you want a slight change from the classic Italian recipe.

Champagne may be the first name that comes to mind when we think of imbibing a bubbly tipple but Italian sparkling wine Prosecco isn't lacking in its own appeal. In fact, while sparkling wine sales were down in 2020 due to the pandemic, the performance of Prosecco mitigated the effect, according to Daniel Mettyear of the International Wine and Spirits Record (IWSR), as reported by The Drinks Business.

So what should we drink?

1. Della Vite of the Delevingnes

If any further proof of Prosecco's trend factor were needed, one need only look to actress Cara Delevingne, who launched a wine project alongside her sisters Poppy and Chloe. The sisters named their Prosecco “Della Vite,” which echoes their last name as well as the Italian phrase “dalle vigne,” meaning from the vines.

2. Riccadonna rosé millésimé

This year, the Italian brand is celebrating its 100th anniversary. And for the occasion, what better way to mark the occasion than with a rosé? This sparkling wine with its delicate pale pink colour is light and refreshing and stands out with a fruity and floral aromatic richness that awakens the taste buds for a bold aperitif with sweet Mediterranean notes. Fizzing!

3. Garden Spritz

We're cheating a little here because this sparkling drink from Chandon is not a prosecco, but it does draw on the Aperol Spritz spirit. This spritz is made from Argentine Brut Chandon, voted best wine in its category in 2020 at the CSWWC (Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships). It is then blended with natural orange peel extracts and finally spiced with our secret blend of herbs and spices. Okay, it's a bottle for slackers, but slackers with taste. ― ETX Studio