KL's Tiffin curates unique gift sets featuring some of Malaysia's top food purveyors

Gift this Graze set of goodies from Tiffin that contains savoury and sweet delicacies. – Pictures courtesy of Tiffin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — For those who miss Tiffin Food Court's unique curation of the who's who in our local food scene, you can now get something made by the same vendors whom they have partnered with previously.

That is now translated into a unique gift pack that is the perfect treat for your family and friends. Or yourself.

If you have always wanted to taste something from KL's Dewakan and Penang's gēn 根, here's your chance. Both have contributed delicacies that you can enjoy at home.

Dewakan presents an unusual banana ketchup for you to add on to fried food. And gēn 根 presents various items: galangal chilli ikan serunding and rice crackers made with social enterprise Langit Collective's beras Adan.

Spark some fun at home by toasting these Huey & Wah pandan 'gula Melaka' marshmallows.

Also from Penang, there's Au Jardin's nutmeg and roselle jam.

You also have an assortment of sweet treats to tempt you to break your diet. Chocolate Concierge makes your hot chocolate drink a sexier one with their chili chocolate bombs. Just add hot milk and watch the magic happen. Or you can also go for their decadent chocolate coated kurma to break fast.

If you're looking for fun, Huey & Wah's pandan gula Melaka marshmallows will deliver spades of it. The pillow soft, freshly made marshmallows are accompanied with a toasting kit. Just light it up and it's back to campfire days as you toast those marshmallows over the flame.

For nibbles, if you're feeling peckish, there's Jaslyn Cakes' crispy coconut macaroons or Universal Bakehouse's calamansi meringue on top of a vanilla sable.

Dewakan makes the unusual banana ketchup that is perfect for eating with fried food.

You also have decadent Mama Nuanta's crispy chicken skins from Gai by Darren Chin, or Entier's famous caramel and kombu butter popcorn to snack on when you're watching your favourite Netflix show.

Your delicacies are all packed in a modern, colourful tiffin case designed by Fictionist Studio. There are various tiers with bold colours and words, making it extremely fun unpacking each layer of goodies. Once you're finished with all the food, just repurpose it as a spice rack or desk organiser.

The gift sets are available for pre-orders. There's the Feast gift set for RM459 which has four tiers of goodies. The Graze gift set has three tiers of delicacies for RM269 while the Taste gift set has two layers for RM149.

As part of Tiffin's comeback, they will also be kicking off Tiffin Ber-RIUH Raya on May 1 and 2. The pop-up event will feature music and food.

Nibble on these addictive caramel and kombu butter popcorn from Entier while watching Netflix.

In July, you can look forward to Tiffin at the Yard, the new name for Tiffin Food Court at Sentul.

Follow Tiffin on Facebook @tiffinevent or Instagram @tiffineats for more information on the events. Details for the gift sets can be found at https://tiffin-giftpack.myshopify.com