CMCO delivery: Munch on these cornflake cookies and 'dodol' this Hari Raya

Brown & Sugar's Nisang Cornflake Cookies are super crunchy and incredibly fragrant with the use of 'nisang' from Terengganu. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — As most places close their orders early, here are my two picks for must-eats this Hari Raya.

Both of them use incredibly fragrant sugar extracted from the nira tree which enhances their deliciousness, making them unique.

Nisang Cornflake Cookies

I have fond memories of the simple joy of cornflake cookies. For me, it is something you can easily make at home. You get crunchy cornflakes mixed with melted honey and butter, baked in a small paper cup until it has a nice crunch. You decorate it with a piece of red cherry.

Over at Brown and Sugar which specialises in all sorts of sweet treats from cakes, cookies, donuts and so forth, they have their own version of cornflake cookies.

They use nisang from Terengganu. The brown sugar sourced from the nira tree has a deep flavour that makes these cookies incredibly addictive.

You can order a container on its own or buy them in sets for gifts with other cookies or drinking chocolate from Benns Ethicoa.

Once you open the container, the fragrant aroma of the nisang draws you in, making you want to keep eating. Unlike the usual cornflake cookies, these ones have a harder crunch. Bite into one and it will go crack!

Ordering one is easy via their website. I got mine within two days. However as orders may close soon, it's good to grab them early.

You have the option to get it delivered or do a self pick up from their place at Taman Sri Rampai in Kuala Lumpur.

They also do various gift sets making it good for presents. You can also buy the cornflake cookies in various sets with other cookies. They also offer a pairing of the cookies with drinking chocolate sourced from local producer Benns Ethicoa.

Brown & Sugar (https://www.brownandsugar.com.my)

A bottle weighing 300 grams yields about 52 pieces of cookies for RM42

Dodol Gula Enau

Raya celebrations are not complete without some dodol. Most times, we only get those that have been made for some time in the market.

It may not look pretty but this Dodol Gula Enau with its glossy sheen and soft, pull apart texture is heavenly.

Nothing beats the freshly made versions. For one Raya celebration, my ex-colleagues actually gathered over a huge wok to make their own dodol — painstakingly stirring the mixture over an open fire — until it became a lovely, glossy mixture that was delicious.

This particular seller may be based in Seremban but it's easy to get their freshly made dodol as once you place your order, they make it fresh. It's couriered to you so I got mine within two days. For this Raya celebrations, they will close orders by April 18.

They use gula enau rather than gula Melaka to make their dodol. This type of sugar, also extracted from the nira tree, is unique for the Negeri Sembilan area. It gives a nice aroma to the dodol and what I liked about it was how balanced the sweetness is.

The fresh dodol is packed in a sealed plastic bag. Just open it and cut it with the plastic knife given. The texture is gorgeous as it's soft, pulls apart easily with a slight chewiness. You know it's been cooked properly as it has a glossy sheen.

The 'dodol' is couriered from Seremban and sealed in a plastic bag with bubble wrap.

They sell the dodol (around 500 grams) in a packet for RM27. My postage to Kuala Lumpur was RM10 for two packets.

If you keep it sealed in the packet, it will keep for three months. Once you open the packet, just store it in an airtight container to keep for three weeks. I don't think it can last for three weeks as mine was finished within a few days. One bite of that fragrant, soft dodol makes you want to eat it all.

Dodol Gula Enau, Seremban

Instagram: @dodolgulaenau

For orders, place them before April 18 to enjoy it for the Raya celebrations. You can WhatsApp 017-6931318 to order.