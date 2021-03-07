La Maison du Chocolat’s €1,500 Easter egg buys you 7kg of chocolate

La Maison du Chocolat's Unidentified Flying Egg — Picture courtesy of La Maison du Chocolat

PARIS, Mar 7 — This Easter, head chocolatier Nicolas Cloiseau, has chosen a space theme for La Maison du Chocolat’s seasonal offering. This year’s pièce de résistance is a giant “Unidentified Flying Egg” inhabited by curious chocolaty creatures — yours for over a thousand dollars, if you please.

The Easter chocolate collection is serious business for Nicolas Cloiseau, Meilleur Ouvrier de France [Best Craftsman in France] and head chocolatier of La Maison du Chocolat. This year he has chosen a space theme with, as its centerpiece, a giant egg — standing half a meter tall and just as wide — which takes the form of a flying saucer. Inhabited by small beings, made from 39% pure milk chocolate from Peru and 66% pure dark chocolate from Ecuador, this UFO egg houses no less than 50 praliné eggs and has been crafted almost like lace, with over 650 handmade perforations.

€5 per gram of chocolate

Only 10 versions of this work of chocolate art, dubbed the “Unidentified Flying Egg,” have been made. These are now available to buy for the modest sum of €1,500 (approx. RM7,300), which buys you 7.3 kg of chocolate, which works out at almost €5 (approx. US$6) per gram. For those on somewhat tighter budgets, the little aliens are also available to buy separately for €35 (US$40 in the US) for a chocolaty Easter treat with praliné and roasted caramelized pecans or hazelnuts.

When it comes to the love of chocolate, sometimes money — and calories — are no object.

The collection was released March 3, 2021, and is available in stores and online. — ETX Studio