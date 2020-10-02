RMCO food delivery: Here's to a tummy warmer from KL's Kacang Phool by amudi

Grab the tummy warming Kacang Phool by amudi for a satisfying breakfast or teatime treat served with 'roti Arab'. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — I am often in a dilemma about which food place to even select to try out. After all, the choices are myriad.

Luck was on my side with Kacang Phool by amudi. It came via a friend's recommendation which was spot on.

Popular in Johor, kacang phool is essentially a stew made from fava beans. It traces its origins to the Egyptian ful medames.

The version served here has a smoother consistency compared to its Egyptian cousin. The blended beans are cooked with various spices and served with chopped green chillies, fried egg and onions.

A squeeze of calamansi lime served on the side, brings a welcome acidity to cut through the richness. On its own, it is the perfect food for a vegetarian.

The 'kacang phool' is served with crunchy green chillies, onions and fried egg.

If you prefer, there is a choice to add minced beef into the stew. In Johor, most places serve it with Hainanese bread for breakfast.

Started in early September this year, Kacang Phool by amudi's version is cooked according to a Yemeni recipe. The difference lies in the spices used as this was definitely one of the most flavourful versions I have tried.

A spoonful of their kacang phool will warm the stomach with its peppery kick that seems to linger on. Perfect for the rainy weather we have been getting. Before you know it, the whole bowl is finished!

Instead of Hainanese bread, they give you roti Arab. It's my first time encountering this type of bread and it was delicious as they had toasted it to a golden brown.

You pull apart the bread and savour the fluffy texture inside. They also offer a sinful grilled cheese version. While the addition of the mild tasting cheese doesn't do much to the taste, it's still pretty fun to pull apart and eat.

For a nice, decadent twist to your meal, order their grilled cheese 'roti Arab'.

As they serve the kacang phool for breakfast, place your orders a day before. They also serve it for teatime and dinner if you prefer. Even though I ordered it for teatime, I ate mine for a nice, light dinner.

The original kacang phool is RM6 with roti Arab. If you add RM2, you can get the minced beef version. Should you prefer the grilled cheese roti Arab, it's RM10 paired with the beef version of kacang phool. You can also add extra roti Arab for RM2 or RM4 for the grilled cheese version.

Kacang Phool by amudi, Taman Melawati, KL. For orders, you can WhatsApp 018-3679934. They can arrange delivery within the Klang Valley at your own cost or self pick-up is also available. Instagram: @kacangphoolbyamudi