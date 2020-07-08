RMCO food delivery: Get your tacos fix from KL's legendary Curbside Cantina

Beef tacos are stuffed to the brim with shredded tender beef so eat slowly to enjoy. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Hooray, it's Wednesday! And that means you get to order tacos from Curbside Cantina from today till Saturday.

The food truck which started back in 2014 is one of the pioneers of the scene with their Mexican food. Think tacos and quesadillas.

It's not any ho-hum taco either as their sauces and tortillas are made from scratch, making their flavours distinct when compared to others.

With the movement control order (MCO), their iconic red truck may be grounded but you can order food to be delivered to you via Beepit from their Segambut kitchen.

The menu is divided into single meals or sets you can share. There are also extra items you can add on such as guacamole with cili padi for those who love their heat and jalapeno sour cream for some cool relief. If you prefer, they also serve quesadillas, mac & cheese and a quesa taco.

You won't be able to stop eating their tortilla chips with that spicy, addictive dip (left). The fish taco holds up best for delivery with its battered fish (right).

Essentially there's three types of tacos: beef, chicken and fish. I ordered their six-tacos set, a mix of fish and beef for RM52.

My favourite is the fish taco. It also holds up the best for the takeaway option since you get a piece of battered fish nestled within the soft tortilla.

Portions are generous and my beef taco was brimming with the shredded meat, making it literally impossible to eat neatly. Thank god, all this was at home. I can just imagine the stares I'll get for stuffing my face in public with that huge taco.

There are single meals available like this chicken quesa tacos served with shredded chicken.

The sets are all six tacos with different choices. You can get chicken and beef for RM52 while the mix of fish and chicken is RM47.

Solo eaters can opt for their single meals that give you two tacos to satisfy your cravings. There's an interesting chicken quesa tacos (two for RM17) which is another well stuffed taco with shredded chicken. It has a lighter flavour compared to the beef and fish tacos.

If you want an item to bulk up your meal, there is a griddled mac & cheese for RM18. It's more like a light creamy pasta with an interesting toasted top.

If you want to bulk up your meal, go for their griddled mac & cheese with its slightly toasted top.

Don't forget also the tortilla chips that are served with their signature dip that is spicy and addictive. Just know you won't be able to stop once you start!

Curbside Cantina, H-0-3A, M-Avenue, 1, Jalan 1/38A, Segambut Bahagia, KL. Tel: 013-8090488. You can order at https://curbsidecantina.beepit.com/ for food to be delivered to you from 12pm to 6.30pm for Wednesday to Saturday. Instagram: @curbsidecantina