Covid-19: Your 'chee cheong fun' purchase can help this Kepong hawker survive

For the group buy on June 20, you can order this mushroom minced meat 'chee cheong fun' for RM6 a packet — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KEPONG, June 16 — Seeing his favourite chee cheong fun hawker suffering during the movement control order (MCO) prompted David Lee Chee Kin to organise a group buy for her food on a Facebook Group back in May.

There have been two group buys and David has just launched the third one for June 20 to raise money as the hawker will be losing income for about three weeks as she is going for cataract surgery on June 25.

"Due to Covid-19, many hawkers have been affected badly. To help them is to help myself... by ensuring they continue to provide hawker food for the masses and for me," said David.

The salesman had stumbled on Madam Leong Sin Lan's chee cheong fun stall at Kepong's Restoran 773 about five years ago when he was out visiting a client.

What attracted him was her mushroom minced meat chee cheong fun as that Ipoh-style is not readily available around the Klang Valley.

The 70-year-old woman has been operating her stall at Taman Bukit Maluri since 2000. She has been doing it solo since her husband died a year ago.

The Teluk Intan 'chee cheong fun' stuffed with preserved turnips and fried shallots will be available for the group buy on June 20

While she doesn't make the steamed rice rolls herself, she cooks up the various sauces and fillings for her dishes.

Originally from Ipoh, she offers mushroom minced meat and a stuffed Teluk Intan version. I have sampled both and the mushroom version is tasty from the well caramelised mince meat while the sauce served with it has a lighter flavour.

The Teluk Intan stuffed version has preserved turnip and fried shallots. Both versions can be paired with a crunchy pickled green chilli.

There is also a curry gravy chee cheong fun served with fish balls and sliced beancurd skin, whereby the light curry gravy has an appetising tangy taste.

If you like a curry gravy with an appetising tangy taste, this 'chee cheong fun' served with fish balls and beancurd skin will appeal to you

If you prefer a simple version, she also offers chee cheong fun served with sauce and pickled green chillies too.

In the beginning, David decided to help promote Madam Lee's food on the Facebook Group since she was not IT savvy nor did she offer any delivery services.

Later, he decided he would help organise a group buy for her food, making it convenient for those who didn't want to go all the way to Kepong.

As the response was good the first time, he did another round on June 7.

In addition, David has also helped do a group buy for Wan's Rojak at Taman Tun Dr Ismail and a Malay homemaker's nasi lemak bungkus.

Your 'chee cheong fun' comes packed in plastic boxes and the gravy is placed separately in bags

David told Malay Mail that he doesn't take a cut for his work for the chee cheong fun and nasi lemak. "It is purely an act of kindness," said David.

For Wan's Rojak, he is upfront in his Facebook posting and to Malay Mail that the owner gave him a small token of appreciation to help sell their rojak since they were short handed.

In future, he doesn't rule out organising more group buys if time permits and the response is good. "As I encounter more in need, I will do all I can, without any regards of race and food type."

Feedback from those who joined the group buys for the chee cheong fun have also been encouraging. "Most of them are grateful they can enjoy the chee cheong fun without traveling so far and also help the hawkers while fulfilling their tastebuds."

David explained that this is paying forward his kindness after receiving help from others before this. "I am just doing a small act along the way in passing back to society."

They wrap the Teluk Intan 'chee cheong fun' neatly in plastic and brown paper for the group buy

If you wish to join the group buy, this will only be for the mushroom minced meat (RM6 for a packet) and Teluk Intan chee cheong fun for RM5.50 per packet.

You will need to pick up the food from David at the meeting point on June 20. One will be at SS2 McDonalds along Jalan SS2/61 at 12pm and another will be at Tesco Bandar Puchong (bus stop in front of McDonalds) at 1.30pm.

The deadline to sign up for this group buy closes on June 18, 6pm. Just Facebook message David at his Friday Man page or WhatsApp him your order at 012-2684122. Payment for the chee cheong fun is made upon collection.

You can also visit Madam Leong's stall at Kepong as she'll be going for her surgery from June 25 onwards. She makes a small batch of food each day to keep it fresh.

Chee cheong fun stall, Restoran 773, 3, Jalan Burung Tiong, Taman Bukit Maluri, Kepong, KL. Open: 8am to 12pm or until she sells out her food. For the group buy details, you can also visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/MYFoodDirectoryC19/ and search for Friday Man's posts.