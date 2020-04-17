US Pizza Hut launches curbside delivery, to conduct staff temperature checks

Pizza Hut unveiled its health and safety checks. — Picture courtesy of Pizza Hut via AFP

NEW YORK, April 17 — Pizza Hut has launched contactless curbside delivery, developed safety seals and unveiled new health and safety checks for employees in the US including pre-shift temperature checks.

The fast food pizza chain released a Covid-19 strategy that will be applied to restaurants across the US.

Customers can now check the contactless curbside option on checkout with their online order, or make the request over the phone.

Upon arrival, customers can call the store or look for the gloved curbside attendant, who will then bring the pizza out to your car.

New tamper-proof safety seals have also been developed for the pizza boxes for added peace of mind.

Meanwhile, in-store, the chain pledged to provide all staff with masks and single-use disposable gloves and deploy thermometers for temperature checks. Counter shields will also be installed to add a barrier between staff and customers.

The move follows McDonald's, which also pledged to conduct regular health and temperature checks among its staff and provide masks and gloves. — AFP-Relaxnews