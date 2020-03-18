Chef Heston Blumenthal offers £75 off meals at The Fat Duck amid Covid-19 outbreak

Chef Heston Blumenthal has chosen to counter an avalanche of cancellations at his triple-starred The Fat Duck with a £75 per person discount. — AFP pic

LONDON, March 18 ― At a time when restaurants have been closed across Europe to fight the spread of Covid-19, celebrity British chef Heston Blumenthal has chosen to counter an avalanche of cancellations at his triple-starred The Fat Duck with a £75 (RM360.50) per person discount.

On the official Instagram account for the chef and his restaurant, Heston Blumenthal and his team announced a decision to offer a deep discount, equivalent to €82 per person, on the bill for all bookings before the end of April. The famous Michelin three-starred eatery located not far from London in Bray, Berkshire, which offers a gastronomic experience designed to revive diners' childhood memories, comes at a cost. The average ticket price ranges from £250 to £325 (the equivalent of €274 to €383) per person, excluding the cost of service and drinks.

The bespectacled chef, who is a pioneer in the theatrical presentation of gastronomy in the United Kingdom, has announced that with the reduction he is aiming to protect the local economy, at a time when the UK has adopted a strategy to combat the coronavirus that diverges from the stringent measures in place elsewhere.

However, according to the latest news from the UK, the situation in the country is changing rapidly, now that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked citizens to avoid physical contact, but without imposing rigorous restrictions like those that currently apply in France. It is unknown if this latest news will affect the offer. ― AFP-Relaxnews