Hong Kong has two new Michelin three-star restaurants

The Hong Kong sushi counter, Sushi Shikon, confirms that it has been re-awarded three Michelin stars following a move to new premises. — Screengrab from Sushi Shikon Instagram via AFP

HONG KONG, Dec 19 — Braised abalone and sushi. These are the respective specialties to be honoured by two new three-star listings in the 12th Michelin Guide to Hong Kong and Macau, which was unveiled in Macau on December 17.

Chef Yeung Koon Yat, who manages his own restaurant, which is called Forum, in Hong Kong, has been awarded three stars in the latest Michelin guide. The eatery, which mainly focuses on Cantonese cooking, specialises in braised abalone. The tasty molluscs are served up in a variety of ways, notably with dried shellfish and goose web, two popular ingredients in Chinese cooking. The chef’s favourite variant is abalone with shark fin.

In a very different style, the second new three-star address is a sushi counter. Sushi Shikon has recently moved to a more luxurious space in the Landmark Mandarin Oriental, putting its Michelin stars in the balance. The Hong Kong address has been awarded three Michelin stars every year since 2014.

Hong Kong now has seven three-star restaurants with Caprice, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, Lung King Heen, 8½ Otto e Mezzo-Bombana and T’ang Court rounding out the list. For its part, Macau has three: Jade Dragon, Robuchon au Dôme and The Eight. — AFP-Relaxnews