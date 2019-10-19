Star pastry chef Cedric Grolet to open Paris bakery on Nov 18

French pastry star Cédric Grolet is opening a new boutique in Paris on November 18. ― Screenshot via Instagram

PARIS, Oct 19 ― The opening of famed pastry chef Cedric Grolet's next boutique has been announced for November 18 in Paris' Opera district.

The master of sculpted fruit dessert pastries has been titillating fans via his Instagram page for months with glimpses of his upcoming project: a boutique where he will prove his prowess with breadmaking and breakfast pastries.

Accompanied by members of his team from the Meurice Hotel, including “right hand” Yohann Caron, the star pastry chef will be producing flans, éclairs, babas, fruit tarts, croissants, chocolate breads, and other French classics. The forthcoming new temple for sweet tooths is also expected to serve savory items, especially at lunchtime.

While still not having been officially confirmed, the boutique is said to be located at 35 avenue de l'Opera in Paris.

The superstar pastry chef is also bringing out a book from Ducasse publishers on November 7 retracing the project's development and offering a look at certain desserts from his line. ― AFP-Relaxnews