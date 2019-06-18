KFC trialing vegan ‘chicken’ burger in the UK

KFC is most known for its fried chicken but will soon be offering a vegan burger as well— Reuters pic

LONDON, June 18 — KFC is trialing a burger featuring a vegan chicken substitute in selected UK outlets until July 15.

KFC’s new burger, dubbed “The Imposter,” offers a fresh alternative to consumers shunning animal products. Instead of a burger made entirely from vegetables and/or a soybean patty, Colonel Sanders’ latest creation offers a vegan alternative to its famous fried chicken burger made from the meat substitute Quorn, imitating as closely as possible the taste and texture of chicken. The recipe is rounded off with a selection of herbs and spices.

The vegan burger costs £1 (RM5.22) less than its animal protein counterpart, at £2.99 (approx. $3.79).

This is the first time that KFC has proposed a vegan alternative to its chicken burger—an initiative logically applauded by the animal rights organization, PETA.

“The Imposter Burger” is being trialed at selected KFC outlets in London, Birmingham and Bristol.

According to figures from research firm YouGov, reported by the BBC, 34% of Brits have reduced their meat consumption, while 11% have tried adopting a vegan diet.

KFC isn’t the first fast-food chain to offer a vegan option. Burger King launched a plant-based version of its famous Whopper this spring in the US, made from ingredients including soy and potato proteins. — AFP-Relaxnews