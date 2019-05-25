Chef José Andrés releases a cookbook centred on vegetables

'Vegetables Unleashed: A Cookbook' by Jose Andres is dedicated to the Anthony Bourdain. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, May 25 ― Influential chef José Andrés has published a cookbook dedicated entirely to the plant kingdom ― and to his friend the late Anthony Bourdain.

Co-written with award-winning food writer Matt Goulding, Vegetables Unleashed: A Cookbook is a meatless cookbook that includes recipes like lentil stew, Spanish gazpacho, corn cakes and tomato tarts.

Along with recipes, the book also includes a primer on home gardening.

Andrés is the latest chef to promote the meatless, vegetable-centric philosophy alongside chefs like Alain Passard, Dan Barber and Alain Ducasse, as a form of responsible eating both for the planet and for overall health.

Named one of Time magazine's “100 Most Influential People” in 2018 and nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize that same year for his work feeding hundreds of thousands of displaced Americans following the devastation of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, Andrés is a powerful and influential figure in the food world.

He also belongs to the upper echelons of food society with his Michelin-starred restaurant minibar by José Andrés in Washington DC and his empire of 30 eateries across the US, including brands like Jaleo and The Bazaar.

Meanwhile, the 368-page book is divided by the seasons.

The book is dedicated to Bourdain who died this time last year: “To our friend Anthony Bourdain, who spent his life planting seeds.”

Goulding also worked with Bourdain, who was an investor and contributor to his travel website “Roads and Kingdoms.”

Vegetables Unleashed retails for US$39.99 (RM167.51). ― AFP-Relaxnews