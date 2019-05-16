Kids try burgers from all over the world including our own Ramly version (VIDEO)

What did US kids think about our Ramly burger in this Kids Try Food video by YouTube channel HiHo Kids?

LOS ANGELES, May 16 — The humble burger has certainly come a long way, which is why popular YouTube channel HiHo Kids rounded up another batch of kids to try out burgers from all over the world in this new Kids Try Food video.

First up for tasting was none other than our local favourite, the Ramly burger but bear in mind this is the more “posh” made in US version so it may not look as sinfully delicious as the ones from our go-to neighbourhood stall.

The crowd was split on a yay or nay vote mostly because of the idea of the egg-wrapped burger but the kids were pretty open to trying it out and those who did were pleasantly surprised.

Some of the other burgers the kids tried included India’s vada pav, a rice burger from Japan and more. Check out the clip below to see what else they had to say about all those burgers they tried.