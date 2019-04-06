Air France pays tribute to Joël Robuchon

File photo of French chef Joel Robuchon posing at Yoshi, his first-ever Japanese restaurant, in Monaco December 29, 2008. — AFP pic PARIS, Apr 6 — Air France is honoring the memory of Joël Robuchon, who passed away August 6, 2018, by offering dishes created by the chef for the airline on its spring La Première class menu.

Joël Robuchon collaborated for ten years with Air France and developed dishes for the altitude-affected taste buds of travelers.

The French chef was also chairman of the Servair Culinary Studio, which designs menus for La Première and Business Class clients.

Today, chaired by Guy Martin, the Michelin-starred chef of Paris restaurant Grand Véfour, this think-tank aims to “raise the standards of quality of airline catering.” Top-ranked chefs such as Michel Roth, Anne-Sophie Pic and Régis Marcon bring their insights to enhance travel cuisine.

Chef Robuchon's dishes will be served from this month through June. Lucky travelers in the La Première cabin will enjoy dishes like “Piece of beef braised with miso and its sauce, pipe rigate pasta and tender vegetables,” or “Supreme of guinea fowl and green peas with orange honey,” “Gently-cooked St. Peter's fillet in olive oil sauce and eggplant and tomato compote,” “Farm poultry and vin jaune juice, sautéed shiitakes and green asparagus” or “Duck Parmantier with truffle and potato purée gratin.” — AFP-Relaxnews