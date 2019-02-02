Sweeten up your CNY with these bespoke piggy marshmallows

The Chinese New Year 2019 Bespoke Marshmallow box retails for RM69 each. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Feb 2 — Looking to give a special someone something unique this Chinese New Year?

Check out these super cute marshmallows from Chubbee Cloud, a cafe that serves up personalised gifts such as bespoke marshmallows and customisable chocolate boxes.

Each pillowy dessert has a Chinese New Year message and a cartoon pig printed on top to commemorate the Year of the Pig.

It’s all part of Chubbee Cloud’s goal to put a sweet spin on everyday gifts as they craft marshmallow gift boxes and even marshmallow bouquets that customers can personalise to their heart’s content.

Chubbee Cloud founder Carmen Yong, who also runs an event planning company, said that the idea for the brand formed after clients began requesting unique gifts as favours for their guests.

Bored of the usual mugs and pen drives one often finds in goodie bags, Yong came up with a delicious idea that would leave her client’s guests with sweet memories long after the event is over.

Chubbee Cloud also offers chocolate boxes and drip coffee bags as gifts. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

“A lot of customers came to us saying ‘I want something special for my guests.’ Couples always want something unique as wedding favours and corporate companies want their branding to be on their door gifts,” she said.

“So I thought of doing something different like a food-related gift where you can print whatever you want on it. Most people enjoy food and we zoned in on the idea of making it customisable.”

The business initially started as an online website where customers can personalise marshmallows with pictures and designs of their choice and have it delivered straight to their doorstep.

In August 2018, Chubbee Cloud began a new chapter by opening a brick-and-mortar store tucked away in a shoplot at Damansara Uptown.

The Magical Mericon Milkshake comes with a meringue unicorn and a white chocolate mermaid tail. — Picture from Instagram/chubbeecloud

Those with a sweet tooth can now pay a visit to the cafe, place an order for a gift of customised marshmallows, and enjoy some unique menu items including a unicorn and mermaid milkshake, rainbow toast, and a 3D marshmallow cat bathing in hot chocolate while they wait.

What’s more, each item tastes just as good as it looks; Chubbee Cloud’s milkshakes incorporate premium Australian ice cream Bulla to give it a rich, indulgent taste.

One of their drinks named Mess My Heart is a sinful concoction of hot chocolate with four different chocolate shavings — dark chocolate, bittersweet, milk chocolate, and white chocolate.

Mess My Heart is every chocolate lover’s dream. — Picture from Instagram/chubbeecloud

Yong said that inspiration for the cafe’s menu comes from countries like Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.

“Mess My Heart was inspired by my time travelling in London. I went to this one cafe there that did something similar and it was so good.

“After trying it for the first time, I knew I had to bring it back to Malaysia,” explained Yong.

Visually-driven social media websites have played a pivotal role in catapulting Chubbee Cloud’s Instagram-friendly food and ambience to fame on the Internet.

Pastel coloured chairs, neon lights, a fluffy pink rug, and a fun claw machine provide the perfect props for photos with your loved ones.

Chubbee Cloud has proved to be a hit with the young Instagram crowd. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

The designs also change depending on the festive season so visitors can expect something new every time they walk through the doors.

“The core value of our business is to encourage people to make every day a ‘cloud nine’ kind of day,” Yong said, referencing a quote up on the wall of the cafe.