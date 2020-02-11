Audi's upcoming A3 to be tested on Sao Miguel island ahead of Geneva premiere

Audi announced plans to premiere the latest A3 at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. — Picture courtesy of Audi via AFP

GENEVA, Feb 11 — Over the weekend, Audi announced its plans to celebrate the world premiere of the latest A3 Sportback at this year's Geneva Motor Show next month — but not before testing the model on the winding roads of Sao Miguel Island.

On Friday, Audi revealed that the world premiere of the fourth generation A3 Sportback will happen at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show in March. First, however, journalists will have the opportunity to test the car on the roads of Sao Miguel Island, “a place where volcanoes once created a whole chain of islands and where there is a high level of volcanic activity.”

This test, of sorts, is intended to demonstrate the model's driving dynamics. The quattro four-wheel-drive system works with the adaptive suspension, progressive steering, and Electronic Stabilisation Control system to offer drivers a smooth, sporty ride, purportedly even when taking curves at high speeds.

This is accomplished by the three functional modes managed by the ESC system, each of which control the traction and driving stability at different intensities, that the driver can choose between depending on terrain conditions and their driving preferences.

Sneak Peek: At the @GimsSwiss we will be celebrating the world #premiere of the new #Audi #A3 Sportback. The driver can expect thrilling dynamism and tremendous driving pleasure. Check out first details here >> https://t.co/YuR0vYJYZm pic.twitter.com/C0z5bWqJ1N — Audi (@AudiOfficial) February 7, 2020

Rides can be further customised thanks to five available driving modes: comfort, auto, dynamic, efficiency, and individual; the lattermost option can be tailored by drivers themselves.

The adaptive damper control lets drivers choose between having a ride that is soft or hard, again giving the driver control over how sporty their driving experience is.

The Audi A3 will be unveiled next month at the Geneva Motor Show, which runs from March 5 to March 15. More information about the car is expected to be revealed as time draws nearer to the on-sale date. — AFP-Relaxnews