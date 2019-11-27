Mercedes-Benz teases upcoming GLA ahead of digital world premiere (VIDEO)

Mercedes-Benz's new GLA is slated to premiere on December 11. — Picture courtesy of Mercedes-Benz via AFP

FRANKFURT, Nov 27 — For the first time, the premiere of a new Mercedes-Benz will be purely digital. The new GLA will be revealed to the public online at 2pm CET on December 11.

Instead of revealing the latest GLA at an auto show or at a dedicated unveiling event, Mercedes-Benz's latest model will be premiering online in just a few weeks.

In the meantime, the Mercedes-Benz brand published a series of GLA teasers showing the entry-level SUV in action.

Though little has been revealed about the specifications of the model, the luxury brand did note that it is 10 centimeters taller than the previous generation model. Accompanying the increase in headroom is also an increase in rear legroom despite the length of the vehicle shrinking by one and a half centimetres.

In terms of technology, the new GLA is equipped with “driving assistance systems with cooperative support.” This can be further enhanced with a Driving Assistance package which brings users additional technologies like Active Brake Assist and an exit warning that alerts drivers when there are new cyclists, crosswalks, or other vehicles nearby.

This digital debut will take place on December 11 at 2pm CET on the company's communication platform Mercedes me media. The model will likely go on sale later next year. — AFP-Relaxnews