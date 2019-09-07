Frankfurt Motor Show preview: Models set to steal some thunder from EVs (VIDEO)

Mercedes-Benz will debut the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. — Handout via AFP

FRANKFURT, Sept 7 — Next Thursday, September 12, marks the first official day of the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. While some of the most innovative stars of the event will be electric or EV models, gas-powered vehicles will still have their time to shine.

Though worldwide the automotive industry has been swapping out gas engines for electric powertrains, the former are far from being eradicated. Below you’ll find a handful of the gas-powered vehicles making their debut at this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show.

Mercedes-Benz GLE

Beside the all-electric and hybrids that the company is bringing to the car show, Mercedes-Benz will also be showing off the 2020 GLE Coupe with an optional GLE400d engine that puts out 330 hp.

The Hyundai i10. — Handout via AFP

Hyundai i10

The Hyundai i10 was just revealed earlier this week before its premiere next week at the auto show. Two petrol engine options will be available at launch: A 1.0-litre 3-cylinder MPI which puts out 66 hp or a 1.2-litre MPI four-cylinder which puts out 82 hp.

We’ve taken the new #LandRover #DEFENDER above and beyond with professional mountaineer @KentonCool in the Valley of the Castles, Kazakhstan. Now it’s headed to Frankfurt for its world premiere, live on 10/09/19 at 8:50 AM BST: https://t.co/Y5NPMmgtna #NewDefender #TeamDefender pic.twitter.com/aZyCdEzKiB — Land Rover (@LandRover) September 5, 2019

2020 Land Rover Defender

Land Rover published this week its latest teaser of the off-roading SUV. Though the engine specs have not yet been revealed, this heavy-duty model is sure to sport a serious powertrain as it’s been designed to trek “the most land-locked locations on earth.”

The all new BMW ALPINA B3 Touring - the beginning of a new era. From the 12th to 22nd of September, the 68th International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, will open its doors to visitors from all over the world. Visit us in Hall 11, Booth C25. pic.twitter.com/0FW59W1wTR — ALPINA Automobiles (@ALPINA_GmbH) September 4, 2019

BMW Alpina B3 Touring

The latest teaser of the Alpina B3 Touring was published this week via the company’s Twitter account. If the model is based on the M340i Touring as suspected, it’ll be powered by a turbocharged 3.0-litre I6 engine capable of generating about 370 hp -- it may even be tuned to put out even more.

A drop-top version of the VW T-Roc crossover will be making its debut in Frankfurt. — Handout via AFP

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet

A drop-top version of the VW T-Roc crossover will be making its debut in Frankfurt. This soft-top model will come with two optional petrol engine configurations: a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder engine putting out about 114 hp or a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder engine putting out 148 hp.

The 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo — Picture courtesy of Porsche

Porsche Macan Turbo

Though the all-electric Taycan will be Porsche’s shining star at the show this year, the company will also be bringing the most powerful, range-topping Macan yet. With a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, this SUV’s power will measure in at about 441 hp.

All models will be on display during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show held from September 12 to September 22. — AFP-Relaxnews