KOTA KINABALU, May 10 — Amidst the viral video posting accusing the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) of not doing their job in keeping Tanjung Aru Beach clean, Tanjung Aru Eco Development Sdn Bhd (TAEDSB) – a Sabah government-owned company responsible for the maintenance of Tanjung Aru Beach 1, 2 and 3 – doubles its effort in cleaning up the beachfront.

“The monsoon season, which occurs around April to May each year, is notorious for bringing in the floating rubbish from the city due to stronger waves and high tides,” said TAEDSB general manager Datuk Jake Jikulin Nointin, JP.

He said TAEDSB had been doing a good job maintaining the cleanliness of the beach all year round, it’s just that the monsoon season made the job particularly harder for the manpower.

“Nonetheless, we are taking responsibility for all aspects of the beach maintenance that have been entrusted to us without excuses. To ensure that the beach is clean and safe for everyone, we have acquired a backhoe sand rake to make the process of collecting rubbish and wooden splinters more efficient,” he added in a statement on Friday.

The backhoe sand rake will begin operating at 9am every morning to ensure that the beach will be clean for the public to enjoy later in the afternoon and evening time.

TAEDSB will continue to use the backhoe sand rake service as long as needed.

Jake said that he regretted that certain irresponsible parties would spread rumours about government authorities like DBKK who are just here to do their job and have done them well thus far.

“The issue of cleanliness is everyone’s responsibility, not just the authorities in charge. Seeing that the rubbish that gets stranded on the beach comes from the mainland, we would have less of this problem if people were more responsible about where they throw their rubbish,” Jake concluded.

On Thursday, DBKK denied claims made by a viral video on the rubbish pollution at Tanjung Aru Beach 1.

The local authority said the viral video titled “DBKK Dapat Anugerah Rasuah” (DBKK Gets a Corruption Award) was uploaded and manipulated with completely untrue claims.

It said that the area is private owned and not under the supervision of DBKK.

“Cleaning and maintaining the orderliness of the Tanjung Aru Beach 1 area is under the responsibility of DBKK while Tanjung Aru Eco Development (TAED) Sdn Bhd is responsible for carrying out cleaning and environmental order work at Tanjung Aru Beach 2 and Tanjung Aru Beach 3,” said DBKK.

Following a site inspection, the local authority found that the area in the video recording is part of the coastal area under the supervision of TAED Sdn Bhd.

“For information, the DBKK has appointed a local company to assist the DBKK in regulating the level of beach cleanliness within the Kota Kinabalu City area. This company has started the beach cleaning contract since August 1, 2022,” said DBKK in a statement.

It also said the company’s service delivery performance report is satisfactory up to this stage and the company is reported to always comply with the cleaning schedule set by DBKK.

The scope of the assignment area given to this company includes the Tanjung Aru Beach area (starting from the Kinabalu Yacht Club to the wall of Shangri-La’s Tanjung Aru Resort and Spa), Tanjung Lipat Beach, garbage traps near IMAGO Shopping Mall, Omega garbage traps, Kota Kinabalu City Mosque garbage trap, the beach at the mouth of Sungai Likas, the beach next to Anjung Senja and Kampung Kabel beach, Tanjung Aru. — The Borneo Post