James Bond’s 1965 Aston Martin DB5 auctioned for US$6.4m

The 1965 Aston Martin DB5 created to promote the James Bond film ‘Thunderball’ sold for US$6.4 million at auction. — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Aug 16 — Yesterday, CNN reported that the street-legal 1965 Aston Martin DB5 originally created to promote the James Bond movie Thunderball — complete with functioning rotating licence plates and tyre slashers — sold for US$6.4 million (RM26.7 million) at a classic car auction in California.

Though the model was originally created to promote the 1965 James Bond film Thunderball, the 1965 Aston Martin DB5 — equipped with tools fit for a spy including tyre slashers, fake guns, and a “bulletproof” screen — never actually appeared on-screen. Despite that, no 007 vehicle has ever sold for more than this particular DB5. The winning bid totaled US$6.4 million.

The 1965 car was up for sale yesterday at a classic car auction in Monterey, California. Not only was this winning bid the highest price ever paid for a “James Bond” car, but also it was the most paid at auction, ever, for an Aston Martin DB5.

Of the spy gadgets integrated into the vehicle — all of which are completely operational — the new owner has a tyre slasher, rotating licence plates, nail spreaders, a “smoke” screen, an oil-slick maker, a pop-up “bulletproof” screen, and a pair of fake guns set below the front turn signals that sound realistic gun shots.

The model actually used in Thunderball went to auction back in 2010 and only sold for US$4.6 million, and that DB5 did not have integrated spy gear until after the fact. — AFP-Relaxnews