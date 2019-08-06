Audi joins electric micro-mobility movement with scooter-skateboard hybrid

The Audi e-tron Scooter concept will be available to select customers at the end of 2020. — Handout via AFP

MUNICH, Aug 6 — Audi has announced the e-tron Scooter, an electric scooter concept inspired by skateboards, scooters, and urban micro-mobility.

Audi yesterday introduced its e-tron Scooter concept, a scooter-skateboard hybrid concept for “sporty riders,” inspired by the multi-modal mobility trend currently flourishing in urban communities. According to the company, riding the concept is like “surfing waves.”

Without a rider, the e-tron Scooter simply looks like a standard electric scooter; however, when in use, the model’s skateboard-inspired handling design becomes evident.

Instead of facing forward, a rider stands sideways on the base deck like they would on a skateboard. Only one hand is placed on the handlebar allowing users to look around much more easily than they would on a conventional scooter — the other hand can be used to give hand signals.

The battery is located in the handlebar which also dons a display that tells users the battery status. With energy recuperating from braking, the e-tron Scooter can reach a maximum range of 20km.

The e-tron Scooter weighs 26lbs (12kg) and can be folded up for easy storage.

At the end of 2020, the device will be available to select customers for about €2,000 (RM9,388). The company is considering offering the e-tron Scooter in fleets to urban communities or as extras for those who purchase an Audi e-tron car. — AFP-Relaxnews