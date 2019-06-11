Fiat Ducato My20 gives a commercial van car-like tech

Fiat Professional announced the Ducato My20. — Picture courtesy of Fiat Professional via AFP

LONDON, June 11 — Fiat Professional has unveiled the specs of the latest version of its best-selling professional vehicle, the Ducato My20, revealing its new set of high-performance features.

Late last week, Fiat Professional announced the pricing and specs of the Ducato My20, a commercial van “with car-like style.”

As one of the most versatile models within the portfolio, owners will be able to choose between 2.3-litre engines with 120hp, 140hp, 160hp, or 180hp. For the first time offered with a Ducato, the My20 version is available with 9-speed automatic transmission. This model comes standard with the brand's new EcoPack which integrates the Start & Stop system, a smart alternator and an electronically-controlled fuel pump.

Drivers will be able to alternate between three drive modes — Normal, Eco, and Power — to optimise energy consumption “no matter the specific task and route.”

The My20 edition of the Ducato comes with more tech than any previous model, donning the company's most advanced driver assist system yet. Among the features available on the Ducato My20 are blind spot assist, traffic sign recognition, a rain and dusk sensor and a tire pressure monitoring system.

Starting in the second half of the year, the company will optionally upgrade the present infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen and USB port to a new system with Apple CarPlay and compatibility with Android Auto.

The Ducato My20 starts at £24,670 (RM130,190) for the 120hp version and is available for order now. — AFP-Relaxnews