Kia shares first picture of its new XCeed crossover

The first picture of the Kia XCeed urban crossover. ― Picture courtesy of Kia via AFP

SEOUL, June 6 ― Kia has shared the first picture of its new urban crossover, called the XCeed, due to be officially unveiled June 26, 2019.

According to the South Korean automaker, this new model offers an alternative to traditional larger SUVs with its sportier design and handling yet comparable interior space and luggage capacity. Kia also claims to be aiming this model squarely at millennials.

This forthcoming model is actually a production version of the SP Signature concept presented at the Seoul Motor Show in March 2019. At first glance, the vehicle boasts a relatively robust appearance with its long hood, LED headlights stretching out to the grille and bold shoulder line. Inside, it is expected to get a new infotainment and navigation system in the form of a 10.25-inch touch screen. Kia is also thought to be including adjustable mood lighting that changes the cabin lighting to suit user preferences.

The new Kia XCeed will be officially unveiled June 26, 2019, before going on public display at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. It is scheduled to launch in South Korea in late 2019 and globally in 2020. ― AFP-Relaxnews