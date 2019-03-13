Karma Automotive teases concept car developed with Pininfarina

Karma teases its concept vehicle made in collaboration with Pininfarina. — Image courtesy of Karma Automotive via AFP

IRVINE, March 13 — Just a week after Karma Automotive published a teaser image of the Vision concept — one of the “Shanghai Big Three” models expected to debut at Auto Shanghai 2019 — the company published a second of its Pininfarina partnership model.

Last week, California-based luxury car manufacturer Karma Automotive announced that it would be unveiling three new models at Auto Shanghai 2019, dubbed the “Shanghai Big Three,” and offered a teaser image of the Vision concept's rear end. On Monday, however, the company published a second teaser image, this time of the concept project created in partnership with Pininfarina.

This collaboration was announced earlier this year and is “expected to play a role in Karma's 'Value-Forward' business plan by helping the automaker accelerate future technology and product development through Pininfarina's turn-key automotive experience.”

Design and innovation drive our vision for the upcoming vehicle concept crafted with the iconic Italian luxury design and engineering house @PininfarinaSpA . Does our first teaser drive you? Stay tuned for more. #KarmaAuto #Pininfarina https://t.co/uEAw5rAoCu pic.twitter.com/OR8ZpRGLcz — Karma Automotive (@KarmaAutomotive) March 11, 2019

The teaser image looks only to be a sketch of the vehicle with a wide and low body, slim headlights, and a conventional set of side mirrors — a surprising choice from a “high-tech” automobile manufacturer as these components are often swapped for cameras in the most advanced concepts.

The Vision concept that was teased last week, nonetheless, does appear to have its side mirrors replaced by rear-facing cameras. Apart from this detail, all we can see of the vehicle is its wide rear end which features a narrow taillight spanning its width.

The Vision concept, as well as the Pininfarina model will be unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2019 which runs from April 16 through April 25. — AFP-Relaxnews