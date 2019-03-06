Kia designed latest concept from an ‘emotional point of view’

Kia unveils the Imagine by Kia concept car. — Picture courtesy of KIA

GENEVA, March 6 — Today at the Geneva Motor Show, Kia unveiled the Imagine by Kia concept electric vehicle, giving us a better look at that dash fanned with 21 individual ultra-HD displays teased last week.

This morning, Kia revealed its newest concept model and its touching title: Imagine by Kia. This is the company’s first all-electric four-door passenger vehicle.

Kia has used the Imagine by Kia to “move away from the rational and focus on the emotional, and embrace a warmer and more human approach to electrification,” Gregory Guillaume, the VP for Design, said. As a result of this design spirit, the model was not developed to fit in a particular automobile category, but as an SUV, family-oriented saloon, and crossover all in one — or more simply, a C-segment car.

The characteristic Kia ‘tiger nose’ grille was revised into a ‘tiger mask,’ while the body has been reshaped to make the vehicle look like it’s in motion, like “the shockwaves you would see if you threw a stone into a perfectly still mountain lake,” as described by Guillaume.

This ripple effect continues to the interior on the dashboard where you can find 21 ultra-HD displays curving across its width. Though Ralph Kluge, Kia Motors Europe’s general manager of interior design., explained that these screens are a “humorous and irrelevant riposte to the on-going competition between some automotive manufacturers to see who can produce the car with the biggest screen,” the effect is actually quite striking and is in line with the vehicle’s defining motifs.

The seats have been upholstered in leather and silk, a design choice made to give the cabin a lighthearted feel, an airiness that is further emphasized by a floating center console and retracting pedals.

The Imagine by Kia will be on display at the Geneva Motor Show which opens to the public tomorrow.

The 89th Geneva Motor Show runs March 7-17, 2019, at Palexpo, Geneva, Switzerland. See more at gims.swiss. — AFP-Relaxnews