Proton Persona facelift unveiled

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Proton Holdings Bhd has released the first official photos of the facelifted Proton Persona, the company’s award winning B-segment family sedan.

Set to be launched this year, the Persona, together with Proton Iriz, are the first models in the company’s current range to be given an extensive exterior refresh since the commencement of Proton’s collaboration with Geely in 2017, the automaker said in a statement today.

“The new exterior lines portray an image of intelligent connectivity coupled with elegant aesthetics with subtle updates that make the Persona stand out from its predecessor.

“It also carries Proton’s new family design elements that will be present on all future models to visually link them together,” it added. — Bernama