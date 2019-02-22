Puritalia to debut 965 horsepower hybrid supercar in Geneva

Puritalia teases Berlinetta hybrid supercar before Geneva debut. — Puritalia Auto pic via AFP-Relaxnews

ROME, Feb 21 — After four years in the making, luxury supercar maker Puritalia Automobili will unveil the 965-hp “super-hybrid” at the Geneva Motor Show early next month.

After launching the 427 roadster back in 2014, luxury sports car manufacturer Puritalia Automobili has spent the past four years developing the Berlinetta, a supercar equipped with a “super-hybrid” powertrain — V8 engine up front and electric motor in back — capable of generating 956 hp and 1248 Nm of torque.

This model, whose parts are handcrafted and exclusively built-to-order, has a “carbon fibre body that offers the ideal 50/50 weight distribution for the perfect driving experience.”

Just painting and finishing the carbon fiber takes 800 hours, so it’s no wonder that such a vehicle is targeted only at car enthusiasts and collectors.

The central tub will also be made from carbon fibre (with aluminium sub-frames), as well as the body panels. Likewise, the interior will feature a carbon fibre exposed finish.

The vehicle is fully-connected and can be controlled via an interior touch screen, voice controls, or remotely by smartphone.

The Berlinetta will make its world debut at the Geneva Motor Show on March 7, so even if you’re not one of the “select elite” that the 150 vehicle units are reserved for, you can still feast your eyes on a supercar declared to be more powerful than the LaFerrari. — AFP-Relaxnews