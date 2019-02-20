New Citroën Ami One Concept: An ultra-compact EV accessible to all (VIDEO)

The Citroën Ami One concept will make its debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. — Picture from Instagram/citroen

GENEVA, Feb 20 — Citroën has presented its vision of urban mobility for all with its new Ami One Concept, which will be on display at the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland, March 7-17.

Citroën is marking its centenary year with a fully electric and connected ultra-compact concept echoing the brand’s “Inspired By You” baseline. It is billed as a solution for new customer behaviour as well as a response to the challenge of energy transition in the city.

Accessible without a driving license from age 16, the Ami One Concept has been designed as much to be purchased by individual users as for creating carsharing fleets. Via an accompanying application — which can be voice controlled — the driver can, at any time, manage the car’s settings (power use, charge status, etc.) as well as access a portal of services (geolocation, parking space search, charging station access, etc.) via “Free2Move Services.”

This ultra-compact two-seater vehicle (2.50m long) has been conceived as an alternative to public transport and to other currently popular electric individual means of transport (bike, scooter, kick scooter). In terms of performance, Ami One Concept promises a top speed of 45kph and a 100km range.

Alongside this mobility solution, Citroën has developed a whole range of lifestyle products sharing the identity of its concept, such as a windbreaker, a portable Bluetooth speaker, a smartphone case, etc. These items will be available via the brand’s e-store.

Check out the Ami One in the video below. — Relaxnews