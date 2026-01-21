MOSCOW, Jan 21 — Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet US special envoy Steve Witkoff for talks tomorrow, the Kremlin said, as the US seeks to negotiate an end to the nearly four-year Ukraine war.

“Yes, indeed, such contacts for tomorrow are on the president’s schedule,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RBK news outlet today.

Witkoff said earlier he planned to leave for Moscow from the World Economic Forum in Davos tomorrow night alongside Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law.

US President Donald Trump has tasked both officials with negotiating an exit from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“Jared and I will leave Thursday night and arrive in Moscow late at night and then go over to the UAE afterwards for working groups,” Witkoff told Bloomberg TV in an interview.

Witkoff said Russia had requested the meeting, and that he believed the two sides were close to reaching the final “10 per cent” of a deal.

He said he would meet officials from the Ukrainian side later today.

The United States has in recent months intensified efforts to craft a deal to end Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II.

Ukraine says it has agreed to “90 per cent” of a deal but key issues, including the thorny question of territory, remain unresolved.

Kyiv is also seeking clarity from its allies on post-war security guarantees, which it sees as key to deterring Moscow from launching a new assault.

The talks come as the fourth anniversary of Moscow’s offensive looms and as Moscow has pounded Ukraine’s energy facilities throughout the winter. — AFP