LONDON, Jan 19 — Prince Harry’s legal fight with British newspapers returns to the High Court in London this week when the trial of his privacy case against Associated Newspapers begins.

It is the last outstanding case brought by Harry and his US wife Meghan against media organisations since 2019 in what he has described as his mission to rid the British press of senior executives and editors he accuses of abusing their power.

Here is a summary of their cases:

Associated Newspapers — unlawful information gathering

Harry, singer Elton John, and five other claimants are suing Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, over allegations of phone hacking, tapping landlines, and “blagging” — obtaining personal information by deception.

Associated, which denies any wrongdoing, had unsuccessfully tried to have the cases thrown out on the basis that they were brought too late and the trial is set to start on January 19.

News Group Newspapers — unlawful information gathering

Harry sued News Group Newspapers over alleged unlawful information gathering by journalists or private investigators working for its papers, The Sun and the defunct News of the World, from 1996 until 2011.

An eight-week trial had been due to start in January last year to consider the claims of Harry, fifth-in-line to the British throne, and of former senior British lawmaker Tom Watson. But after last-minute talks, the two sides reached a deal. NGN agreed to pay Harry substantial damages and apologised for unlawful activities by private investigators working for The Sun, the first time NGN admitted wrongdoing at the paper.

However, it said its journalists had not been involved, nor had there been any wrongdoing by senior figures, which Harry had alleged.

NGN did admit the now defunct News of the World had targeted him with phone-hacking and surveillance, and had intruded into the private life of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Mirror Group Newspapers — unlawful information gathering

Harry won substantial damages and legal costs after he successfully sued Mirror Group Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, for hacking his voicemails and other unlawful information gathering between 1996 and 2011.

The prince, who was one of about 100 claimants, became the first senior British royal for 130 years to appear as a witness in court during the trial in June 2023.

The High Court ruled in his favour in December 2023, agreeing that editors had known about the wrongdoing. MGN in 2024 agreed to pay further substantial damages to settle the rest of Harry’s case.

Associated Newspapers — libel claims

Harry successfully sued Associated for libel over a 2020 Mail on Sunday article which accused him of having snubbed the Royal Marines, with the publisher apologising and paying damages.

The prince launched another lawsuit against Associated in February 2022, over a Mail on Sunday article that accused him of trying to mislead the public about a separate legal battle with the government over his police protection. He withdrew his claim in January 2024, having failed to have Associated’s defence thrown out.

Associated Newspapers — printing Meghan’s letter

Meghan won a privacy claim against Associated in February 2021 after its Mail on Sunday tabloid printed extracts of a letter she had written to her estranged father in 2018. The publisher’s appeal was rejected.

The British government — security protection

Harry also took action against the British government after specialist police protection he had previously received in Britain was removed when he and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties and moved to California in ⁠2020. He was “devastated” when the Court of Appeal rejected his case in May last year. British media have reported that the decision to remove his security is being reviewed and could be reversed. — Reuters