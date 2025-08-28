WASHINGTON, Aug 28 — President Donald Trump’s administration moved today to impose stricter limits on how long foreign students and journalists can stay in the US, in its latest bid to tighten legal immigration.

Under a proposed change, foreigners would not be allowed to stay more than four years on student visas.

Foreign journalists would be limited to stays of 240 days, with the option to apply for additional 240-day extensions.

Until now, the US has generally issued visas for the duration of a student’s programme or a journalist’s assignment, although no non-immigrant visas are valid for more than 10 years.

The Department of Homeland Security claimed that some foreigners were indefinitely extending their studies to remain in the country as “‘forever’ students.”

“For too long, past administrations have allowed foreign students and other visa holders to remain in the US virtually indefinitely, posing safety risks, costing untold amount of taxpayer dollars and disadvantaging US citizens,” the department said in a statement yesterday.

The department did not explain how Americans were hurt by international students, who contributed more than US$50 billion to the US economy in 2023, according to Commerce Department figures.

The US welcomed more than 1.1 million international students in the 2023–24 academic year — more than any other country — with foreigners generally paying full tuition.

A group representing leaders of US colleges and universities denounced the move as a needless bureaucratic hurdle that could further deter students who contribute to research and job creation.

“This proposed rule sends a message to talented individuals from around the world that their contributions are not valued in the United States,” said Miriam Feldblum, president and CEO of the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration.

“This is not only detrimental to international students — it also weakens the ability of US colleges and universities to attract top talent, diminishing our global competitiveness.”

The announcement came as universities were starting their academic year, with many already reporting lower international enrolments after earlier Trump administration measures. — AFP