WASHINGTON, Aug 14 — The United Nations (UN) warned on Wednesday that aid entering the Gaza Strip remains far below what is needed to address the worsening hunger crisis amid Israel’s restrictions on the delivery of direly needed humanitarian assistance, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

“The amount of aid and goods that can be brought into Gaza does not meet the minimum requirements of people who are starving,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters, stressing that a ceasefire is “critically needed” to reach those in need and ensure a sustained, scaled-up aid flow.

Citing Gaza’s Health Ministry, Dujarric said eight people, including three children, died from malnutrition and starvation in the past 24 hours.

“Such reports have become a daily occurrence,” he added.

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday conducted refresher training at Al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital — one of only two nutrition stabilisation centres in Gaza City — to update staff on inpatient malnutrition management.

The UN spokesman said a record surge in child malnutrition has forced the expansion of such facilities, with over 340 children admitted for treatment so far this year.

As of August 5, at least 49 child deaths from malnutrition have been confirmed, including 39 under the age of five, Dujarric added.

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza for 18 years and sealed all border crossings on March 2, collapsing a January ceasefire and prisoner swap deal, and further choking humanitarian access.

Since October 2023, Israel’s brutal offensive has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians — the vast majority women and children — according to local authorities, while devastating Gaza’s infrastructure, collapsing its health system, and causing acute food shortages.

Israel has only recently allowed limited aid through a controversial US- and Israeli-backed organisation, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

Israeli forces and contractors have allegedly fired on people seeking aid, killing nearly 1,400 and injuring over 4,000 since late May, when the GHF began operations, according to the UN. — Bernama-Anadolu