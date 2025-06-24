SEOUL, June 24 — Sookmyung Women’s University of South Korea has cancelled the master’s degree awarded to former first lady Kim Keon-hee after determining that her thesis was plagiarised, Yonhap news agency reported.

In a statement today, the university said the decision was made by a committee under its Graduate School of Education to “uphold research ethics and strengthen academic credibility.”

Kim, the wife of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, received her master’s degree from the university based on a thesis submitted in 1999.

The university began investigating plagiarism allegations in mid-December 2022.

Shortly after, Kookmin University announced it had begun procedures to revoke Kim’s doctoral degree.

The institution cited the Higher Education Act, which states that a valid master’s degree is a prerequisite for admission to a doctoral programme.

If that qualification is revoked, the candidate becomes ineligible for the doctoral degree. — Bernama/Yonhap