WASHINGTON, May 10 — President Donald Trump signed an executive order yesterday to create a federally funded self-deportation programme with paid flights and an “exit bonus” for any who seek to “voluntarily and permanently” leave the US.

In a statement posted to the White House’s website, Trump lashed out at immigrants, blaming “a full-scale invasion” of those who stay in the US illegally for crime and violence.

“Illegal aliens who stay in America face punishments, including — sudden deportation, in a place and manner solely of our discretion. TO ALL ILLEGAL ALIENS: BOOK YOUR FREE FLIGHT RIGHT NOW!” Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social.

The promise of a reward was followed by the threat of penalties for those deemed in violation of immigration law.

Anyone who does not self-deport, Trump said, can face “significant jail time, enormous financial penalties, confiscation of all property, garnishment of all wages, imprisonment and incarceration, and sudden deportation in a place and manner solely of our discretion.”

Yesterday’s announcement followed Trump’s comments to reporters on Monday, pledging to “pay each one a certain amount of money, and we’re going to get them a beautiful flight back to where they came from.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Monday that her department will operate a US$1,000 stipend programme, to be paid after a person’s return to their home country has been confirmed through the CBP Home app.

In the video accompanying Friday’s post, Trump said “as long as it’s not here, you can go anywhere you want.” — AFP