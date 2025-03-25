COPENHAGEN, March 25 — The United States is putting unacceptable pressure on Greenland, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told broadcaster TV2 today, ahead of a trip to the semi-autonomous Danish territory this week by a high-profile US delegation.

The US visit, which runs from Thursday to Saturday, will be led by Usha Vance, wife of Vice President JD Vance, and include White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

“I have to say that it is unacceptable pressure being placed on Greenland and Denmark in this situation. And it is pressure that we will resist,” Frederiksen told TV2.

The delegation had not been invited by the governments of Greenland or Denmark.

Brian Hughes, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said the delegation aimed to “learn about Greenland, its culture, history, and people.”

Frederiksen dismissed the idea of a private visit: “You cannot make a private visit with official representatives from another country.” — Reuters