Rescue workers take part in a salvage operation at the site where an aircraft crashed after it went off the runway at Muan International Airport, in Muan, South Korea, December 29, 2024. — Reuters pic
Sunday, 29 Dec 2024 12:42 PM MYT
SEOUL, Dec 29 — Low-cost carrier Jeju Air apologised Sunday and vowed to do all it could to help after its plane carrying 181 people from Bangkok to South Korea crashed on arrival, killing scores.
“We at Jeju Air will do everything in our power in response to this accident. We sincerely apologise for causing concern,” the airline said in a statement posted on its social media channels. — AFP