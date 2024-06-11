Dead Sea, Jordan June 11 — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today called for all parties to the Israel-Hamas conflict to reach an agreement on a ceasefire plan outlined by US President Joe Biden.

“I welcome the peace initiative recently outlined by President Biden and urge all parties to seize this opportunity and come to an agreement,” said Guterres in remarks to an emergency aid conference in Jordan a day after the UN Security Council yesterday backed the proposal.

He described conditions in Gaza as “deplorable”, saying the speed and scale of the carnage and killing there was the worst he had seen since his tenure as UN chief began in 2017. — Reuters

