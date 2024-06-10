MOSCOW, June 10 — The airport of the Russian city of Kazan was temporarily closed this morning to ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights, reported Sputnik, citing the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya).

“In order to ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights, temporary restrictions have been imposed on Kazan Airport (ICAO code: UWKD) in the morning of June 10 (today). The air harbour temporarily does not accept or dispatch flights from 08.02 Moscow time (0612 GMT),” Rosaviatsiya said in a statement.

According to the agency, flight crews, air traffic controllers and airport services are taking all necessary measures to ensure flight safety.

Due to temporary restrictions, planes bound for Kazan will be diverted to the cities of Begishevo and Samara, Rosaviatsiya said.

On April 17, airports in Kazan and Nizhnekamsk in the Russian region of Tatarstan temporarily did not process flights. The same day, the Russian Defence Ministry said a Ukrainian drone had been downed over Tatarstan. — Bernama-Sputnik

