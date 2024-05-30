LONDON, May 30 — Britain today criticised verdicts in a Hong Kong subversion trial in which fourteen pro-democracy activists were found guilty.

“Today’s verdict will only further tarnish Hong Kong’s international reputation. It sends a message that Hong Kongers can no longer safely and meaningfully participate in peaceful political debate,” Britain’s Minister for the Indo-Pacific Anne Marie Trevelyan said in a statement.

“We call on the Hong Kong authorities to end National Security Law prosecutions and release all individuals charged under it.” — Reuters

Advertisement