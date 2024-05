CHISINAU (Moldova), May 29 — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said today that Ukraine’s allies would “adapt and adjust” their weapons deliveries to ensure its success, as calls mount to let Kyiv use Western arms to strike targets on Russian soil.

“As what Russia does has changed in terms of how it’s pursuing its aggression,” Blinken told reporters on a visit to Moldova, “we’ve adapted and adjusted to it and I’m confident we’ll continue to do that.” — AFP

