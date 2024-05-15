BRUSSELS, May 15 — The European Union urged Georgia today to withdraw its controversial “foreign agent” law and warned that the measure would set back the country’s ambitions to join the bloc.

“The adoption of this law negatively impacts Georgia’s progress on the EU path,” said a statement from EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi.

“The choice on the way forward is in Georgia’s hands. We urge the Georgian authorities to withdraw the law.” — Reuters

