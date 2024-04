MOSCOW, April 28 — Russian forces have taken over the village of Novobakhmutivka in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, close to Ocheretyne, which has become a focal point of fighting in recent days, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s defence ministry as saying

Russian forces also repelled a series of Ukrainian counter-attacks near Chasiv Yar, the ministry said, another key point in the region where the sides have clashed repeatedly. — Reuters