TAPAH, May 13 — The Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department (ICU JPM) has approved an allocation of RM780,000 through the Sejahtera Komuniti Madani (SejaTi Madani) Programme to nine Village Development and Security Committees (JPKK) in Perak.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said Perak continued to be the state with the highest number of users in terms of Community ID generation of the MySejaTi Madani System, with 276 communities as of May 8.

“Perak also emerged as the first state to be approved funds under the SejaTi Madani through the first SejaTi Madani Selection and Approval (JPK) Committee Meeting on April 6 and April 26.

“I was also informed that, so far, the ICU JPM has received 86 applications from the state to boost economic activities at the community level to increase income by providing funds up to RM100,000 to the eligible communities,” he said.

He said this at a media conference after the “Mesra Hari Bertemu Pelanggan Kerajaan Negeri Perak 2024” programme at Dewan Merdeka Tapah here today.

The nine communities involved the JPKKs of Kampung Batu 8; Bagan Pasir Laut; Kampung Pong; Kampung Kuak Luar; Kampung Piandang Siputeh; Kampung Tanjung Ara; Kampung Bandar; Kampung Serkai Jadi/Kurnia; and Kampung Kuak Hulu.

The SejaTi Madani is a form of government assistance programme aimed at empowering communities through socio-economic improvement activities launched on March 25.

The SejaTi Madani programme focuses on five sectors, namely agriculture and food; sewing and handicrafts; herbs and health; tourism and hospitality; and green activities and recycling. — Bernama