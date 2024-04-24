JAKARTA, April 24 — Mooryati Soedibyo, the innovator behind Indonesia’s premier cosmetics brand Mustika Ratu, has died at the age of 96 today.

Born on January 5, 1928, in Surakarta, Central Java, the late Mooryati established Mustika Ratu in 1978, which produces cosmetics and traditional herbal remedies that blend science and cultural heritage.

Her passing is being mourned by both the beauty industry and the people of Indonesia, who appreciate her influence in the fields of beauty and entrepreneurship.

President Joko Widodo visited the funeral at Menteng, Central Jakarta, around 11:40 a.m. local time, where he was greeted by Mooryati’s son, Djoko Ramiadji, before performing the funeral prayers with the congregation.

The late Mooryati passed away at 1am earlier today, with plans for burial in Bogor, West Java, following military customs. — Bernama

