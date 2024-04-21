JERUSALEM, April 21 — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday the approval by the US House of Representatives of billions of dollars in new military aid showed strong support for Israel and “defends Western civilisation”.

A total of US$13 billion in military assistance has been allocated for America’s historic ally in its war against Hamas, despite growing international concern for the fate of civilians in Gaza.

In a post on X, Netanyahu said: “The US Congress just overwhelmingly passed a much appreciated aid bill that demonstrates strong bipartisan support for Israel and defends Western civilisation. Thank you friends, thank you America!”

Advertisement

Israel’s foreign minister said it “sends a strong message to our enemies”.

“The vote on the Israel aid package with an overwhelming bipartisan support proves the strong ties and strategic partnership between Israel and the US, and sends a strong message to our enemies,” Israel Katz posted on X.

“I hope it passes the Senate soon with strong bipartisan support,” Katz said.

Advertisement

He thanked House speaker Mike Johnson for his “leadership which led the efforts to pass the Israel aid package” and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries “for supporting it”. — AFP