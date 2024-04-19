SEOUL, April 19 — North Korean officials met with a visiting Belarusian delegation and vowed deeper cooperation, as Pyongyang criticised the United States for trying to increase “lawless” sanctions pressure.

Belarus’ Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeny Shestakov and his North Korean counterpart Im Chon Il discussed bilateral cooperation in the sectors of economy and culture as well as mutual support on the global stage during talks yesterday, North Korean state media KCNA reported today.

The visit is the latest in a series of diplomatic exchanges after Pyongyang lifted Covid-19 restrictions.

Advertisement

In a statement in another KCNA report, Kim Son Gyong, vice minister for International Organisations of the DPRK Foreign Ministry, criticised Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the United Nations, over her trip this week to South Korea and Japan, labelling UN sanctions against North Korea as “lawless.”

Russia has rejected the annual renewal of the multinational panel of experts that has over the past 15 years monitored the implementation of UN sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes.

Shestakov arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday, KCNA reported earlier this week without elaborating.

Advertisement

North Korean delegations have since last month visited countries including China and Vietnam while delegations from Russia and China have visited Pyongyang.

On the southern side of border separating the two Koreas, South Korea and the United States kicked off a 15-day joint air exercise last Friday, an annual event designed to sharpen the combined readiness by the two countries’ military forces.

Special operation forces of the two countries yesterday also staged an airborne training exercise with paratroopers as part of the annual Korea Flying Training drills, South Korea’s military said. — Reuters