BANGKOK, April 19 — Regional bloc Asean said it is “deeply concerned” about a recent upsurge in fighting in Myanmar, after fierce clashes over a key trading hub near the Thai border.

The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations urged “all parties for an immediate cessation of violence” in Myanmar, which has been roiled by conflict since the military seized power in a February 2021 coup.

The ministers’ statement issued late Thursday said Asean was “deeply concerned over the recent escalation of conflicts, including in the area of Myawaddy”.

The military was last week forced to pull its troops out of positions in the valuable trading post after days of battling with the Karen National Union (KNU) — a long-established ethnic minority armed group — and other anti-junta fighters.

It was the latest blow suffered by the junta, which has suffered a string of battlefield losses in recent months, with some analysts warning it is its most significant threat to date.

Myawaddy is Myanmar’s main trade link to Thailand, and usually sees over a billion dollars worth of trade annually.

The clashes saw people flee across the border into Thailand — from where gunfire and the boom of artillery barrages could be heard.

Thailand has said it is ready to receive people from Myanmar, though the kingdom’s foreign minister warned it would not tolerate any violation of its sovereignty. — AFP